Expanding its portfolio of budget smartphones, Gionee has launched the Max Pro model in India at Rs. 6,999. It will go on sale via Flipkart in the coming days. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 6,000mAh battery, an octa-core Spreadtrum 9863A chipset, a 6.52-inch screen, and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It sports an HD+ display

The Gionee Max Pro features a waterdrop notch with a prominent bottom bezel and a dedicated Google Assistant key. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped dual camera unit. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen and is offered in Black, Blue, and Red color options. It misses out on a physical fingerprint scanner but offers support for Face Unlock.

Information There is an 8MP camera on the front

The Gionee Max Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 10

The Gionee Max Pro is fueled by a Spreadtrum 9863A chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. Under the hood, it boots Android 10 and packs a 6,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Gionee Max Pro: Pricing and availability