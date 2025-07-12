'Don't jump to conclusions on Air India crash': Minister
What's the story
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has urged caution in interpreting the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on last month's Air India crash. The incident involved an Ahmedabad-London flight, and the minister emphasized that "one should not jump into conclusions till the final report is released." He praised pilots and crew as "the backbone of civil aviation" and stressed their welfare.
Investigation support
Aviation Ministry studying crash report
Minister Naidu also said that the Aviation Ministry is studying the crash report and is in touch with the AAIB for any assistance they may require. He emphasized the importance of not jumping to conclusions at this stage and waiting for a thorough investigation to be completed. The final report will provide detailed insights into what caused this unfortunate incident.
Preliminary report
Cause of crash
A preliminary investigation into the Air India flight 171 crash has revealed that a cut in the fuel supply to the engines was responsible for the disaster. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was headed from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. The incident resulted in 260 fatalities, including all but one of the 242 passengers and crew members on board and 19 fatalities on the ground.