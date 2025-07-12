Negligence led to fatal stampede, report reveals
A judicial commission has found the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), DNA Entertainment, and Bengaluru Police responsible for the tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.
The incident, which happened as crowds gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the RCB team, left 11 people dead and over 50 injured.
The report points to "gross negligence" since organizers continued with the event even after realizing the crowd was way too large to manage.
Lapses that led to the tragedy
The inquiry revealed some serious lapses—only 79 police officers were posted inside, none outside, and there were no ambulances ready in case of emergencies.
Thousands of fans showed up hoping to see their team, but crowd control plans just weren't there.
The commission is now urging better planning and coordination between all groups involved so that future celebrations don't end in tragedy.