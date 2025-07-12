Delhi University raises fees for various courses
Delhi University is raising its fees for the upcoming academic year, with most undergraduate and postgraduate courses now costing between ₹8,000 and over ₹20,000.
MBA programs like International Business and HRD are now set at ₹52,279, while the Executive MBA jumps to ₹60,818—making it a pricier year ahead for many students.
MCA, Computer Science MSc courses around ₹23,000
Technical courses such as MCA and MSc Computer Science have also gone up, now priced around ₹23,000.
Key university funds—including the Development Fund (now ₹1,500) and Facilities Charges (also ₹1,500)—have increased by 20-25%. The Welfare Fund for Economically Weaker Sections is up too.
The hike has sparked criticism from students and faculty; Professor Pankaj Garg voiced concerns about affordability, noting that the University Development Fund increased by 25% this year.