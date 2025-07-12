Delhi University raises fees for various courses

MCA, Computer Science MSc courses around ₹23,000

Key university funds—including the Development Fund (now ₹1,500) and Facilities Charges (also ₹1,500)—have increased by 20-25%. The Welfare Fund for Economically Weaker Sections is up too.

The hike has sparked criticism from students and faculty; Professor Pankaj Garg voiced concerns about affordability, noting that the University Development Fund increased by 25% this year.