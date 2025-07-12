Amarnath pilgrim from Ludhiana disappears in Ganderbal
Surinder Pal Arora from Ludhiana went missing while trekking to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was with a group of seven when he developed high-altitude sickness at night, started acting oddly, and reportedly jumped over a railing near the Z-Morh glacier.
Rescue efforts are on
Rescue efforts kicked off quickly, with police, mountain rescue teams, disaster response squads, and even local volunteers all pitching in.
Drones are being used to scan the tough mountain terrain as everyone works against the clock to find him.
Importance of medical prep for Amarnath Yatra
The Amarnath Yatra isn't just a spiritual journey—it's physically intense.
Pilgrims climb above 3,800 meters where high-altitude sickness can hit hard and fast.
This incident is a reminder: medical prep and caution matter big time if you're planning this trek.