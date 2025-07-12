Amarnath pilgrim from Ludhiana disappears in Ganderbal India Jul 12, 2025

Surinder Pal Arora from Ludhiana went missing while trekking to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was with a group of seven when he developed high-altitude sickness at night, started acting oddly, and reportedly jumped over a railing near the Z-Morh glacier.