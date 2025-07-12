Tragic loss of translocated cheetah in Kuno National Park

26 cheetahs left in Kuno

With Nabha gone, Kuno now has 26 cheetahs left—nine adults and 17 cubs.

The good news is that all of them are healthy, adapting well to their new home, and showing normal hunting behavior alongside other predators.

Two mothers, Veera and Nirva, plus their cubs are thriving, and even the two male cheetahs recently moved to Gandhisagar are reportedly doing fine.