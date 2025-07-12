Next Article
Tragic loss of translocated cheetah in Kuno National Park
Sad news from Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park—Nabha, an eight-year-old cheetah brought from Namibia, has passed away after suffering serious injuries, likely from a hunting attempt inside her enclosure.
Park officials said she had fractures in her leg bones and was under treatment for over a week.
26 cheetahs left in Kuno
With Nabha gone, Kuno now has 26 cheetahs left—nine adults and 17 cubs.
The good news is that all of them are healthy, adapting well to their new home, and showing normal hunting behavior alongside other predators.
Two mothers, Veera and Nirva, plus their cubs are thriving, and even the two male cheetahs recently moved to Gandhisagar are reportedly doing fine.