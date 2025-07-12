Aviation Minister urges caution on Air India crash report
India's Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is urging everyone not to rush to judgment about the Air India crash.
"We shouldn't jump to conclusion," he said, emphasizing that it's important to wait for the full investigation before deciding what went wrong.
The crash involved a Boeing aircraft and sadly took many lives.
Both engines lose fuel supply just after takeoff
According to the initial report, both engines lost fuel supply just after takeoff, which caused the plane to go down.
Cockpit recordings show one pilot asking why the fuel was cut off.
Investigators are still digging into black box data and other evidence to figure out if this was an accident or something intentional.
Air India has offered condolences
Experts say this situation is "highly unusual" and might point to human error or a super rare technical glitch.
Air India has offered condolences and promised full cooperation with investigators.
With safety concerns running high, many people are calling for more transparency as the inquiry continues.