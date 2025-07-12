Next Article
Bengaluru woman's bizarre encounter with coffee-spit request
A woman in Bengaluru had a truly odd encounter when a man she'd just met over coffee asked her to spit in his cup—for ₹1,000.
The request came after a friendly chat involving Starbucks coffee. She turned him down and left right away, later sharing the story on Reddit.
'Never thought 1 of my worst fears...': Reddit user
Her post quickly went viral, with Reddit users both shocked and amused by the strange offer.
One person summed up the mood: "Never thought one of my worst fears could be someone else's key fetish."
The whole episode is a reminder of how unpredictable—and sometimes weird—urban interactions can get.