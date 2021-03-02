-
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G to cost Rs. 22,000 in IndiaLast updated on Mar 02, 2021, 03:32 pm
-
Samsung's Galaxy A32 4G model, which is set to go on sale in India on March 5, will carry a price-tag of Rs. 21,999, tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed.
As for the key highlights, the smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
It boasts of a 90Hz screen refresh rate
-
The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a glass body with a waterdrop notch and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module.
The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color variants.
-
Information
The smartphone offers a 64MP main camera
-
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11
-
The Samsung Galaxy A32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: Pricing and availability
-
Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A32 handset on March 5. However, as per Agarwal, it will cost Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model.