Samsung's Galaxy A32 4G model, which is set to go on sale in India on March 5, will carry a price-tag of Rs. 21,999, tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed. As for the key highlights, the smartphone comes with a Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It boasts of a 90Hz screen refresh rate

The Samsung Galaxy A32 features a glass body with a waterdrop notch and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera module. The handset sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color variants.

Information The smartphone offers a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, which comprises a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A32 4G: Pricing and availability