Germany-based Carbon Mobile has launched the Carbon 1 MK II as the world's first smartphone with a carbon fiber monocoque. It has no internal frame and hence all the components are attached to the carbon fiber itself, making it extremely light, thin, and durable. The handset costs Є799 (roughly Rs. 70,500) and is available for pre-ordering via the official website.

Breakthrough It uses a patent-pending 'Hybrid Radio Enabled Composite Material' technology

While carbon fibers are known to be extremely durable and lightweight, they also block radio signals. To overcome this limitation, Carbon Mobile has spent four years to develop a proprietary HyRECM (Hybrid Radio Enabled Composite Material) technology which "forges carbon fibers with complementary radio-enabled composites." The smartphone uses less than 5% of plastic components, and can be disassembled and converted to raw material.

Design and display Gorilla Glass Victus protects the AMOLED screen

The Carbon 1 MK II features a carbon fiber body with a conventional rectangular screen, flat edges, and side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a dual camera unit. Dimensions-wise, it is just 6.3mm thin and weighs at 125 grams. The handset bears a 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Information The phone sports a 20MP selfie camera

The Carbon 1 MK II is equipped with a dual rear camera module, comprising two 16MP (f/2.0) sensors. For selfies and video calls, there is a 20MP front-facing snapper.

Internals A MediaTek Helio P90 chipset powers the device

The Carbon 1 MK II draws power from a MediaTek Helio P90 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,000mAh battery that is capable of charging up to 50% in 30 minutes. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Carbon 1 MK II: Pricing and availability