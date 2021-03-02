Instagram has announced a new feature called Live Rooms. It will allow a host and three participants in an Instagram Live session. Previously people could host sessions with just one other person. The company is marketing the feature as a space to host content such as live talk shows, discussions, and expanded Q&A interviews. The feature will reach all Instagram users within a week.

Viewer badges Live Fundraiser and Shopping features could boost creator income

In its announcement, the Facebook-owned social media platform explained how creators could earn more money. Live Rooms will allow viewers to participate in Live Fundraisers and Shopping. Furthermore, viewers can buy badges to support live session hosts. Badges were introduced in 2020, but have become more broadly available last year. Badges are displayed beside the person's username to highlight their comments.

How to get started Hosts can add surprise guests to Live Rooms

To start a Live Room, swipe left on your Instagram feed and select the Live Camera option. Then, put a title and tap the Room icon to add participants to live stream with you. The host will remain on the top of the screen while guests are added at once or individually. This means, hosts can also add surprise guests during a live session.

Moderator controls People blocked by Live Room participants cannot join

Instagram says that an upcoming update will add moderator controls and audio features. It also clarified that for safety reasons, any person blocked by a Live Room's participants will not be able to join the session. Additionally, anybody who had their Live access revoked due to violation of the platform's guidelines won't be able to participate in a Live Room.

Clubhouse push? Instagram Live content viewership records 70 percent spike