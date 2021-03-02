OnePlus is working on its 9 series of smartphones, which is said to include 9, 9 Pro, and 9R models. In the latest development, a dedicated microsite on the company's official website suggests "something new" is coming on March 8, hinting at an announcement related to the launch of the 9 series. Previous rumors have tipped that the line-up will debut sometime in March.

Design and display OnePlus 9, 9 Pro will boast of a 120Hz screen

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they will house up to four cameras. They will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) and a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively, both with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The Pro model will have a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera

The OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit including a 12MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The 9 Pro will have a Hasselblad-branded quad camera module on the rear, comprising a 48MP main sensor along with a 50MP secondary lens, an 8MP sensor, and another 2MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood, they will run on Android 11

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the devices should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Key details What do we know about the OnePlus 9R?

OnePlus 9R will offer a punch-hole cut-out and a 90Hz, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint reader. It shall pack a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter on the rear, and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone will reportedly be backed by a Snapdragon 690 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 9R: Pricing and availability