Google is likely to expand its Pixel range of smartphones with a new Pixel 5a model. In the latest development, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared renders of the handset, revealing its design features. According to the images, the Pixel 5a will look similar to the Pixel 4a and come with a punch-hole display, plastic body, and dual rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 5a will sport a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The Google Pixel 5a will have a small punch-hole cut-out on the top left corner, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a plastic body. On the rear, there will be a dual-lens setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen and offer stereo speakers. In terms of dimensions, it will measure at 156.2x73.2x8.8mm.

Information The rear cameras will be joined by a PDAF lens

The Google Pixel 5a will reportedly sport a dual rear camera module, including a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. These lenses will be joined by a PDAF sensor. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals It will be backed by a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 3,480mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Google Pixel 5a: Pricing and availability