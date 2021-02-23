Huawei is back with its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Mate X2. The device has an inward folding design and a new hinge system that is said to offer a seamless fold with no gaps. It is equipped with a Kirin 9000 chipset, Leica-branded quad rear cameras, and carries an eye-watering price-tag of CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,01,600 lakh). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Huawei Mate X2 comes with two 90Hz displays

The Mate X2 features an inward folding design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a pill-shaped punch-hole cut-out on the outer display. The main display is an 8.0-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) flexible OLED panel with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. The external screen is a 90Hz, 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2700 pixels) OLED panel with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras The handset packs a 50MP main camera

The Huawei Mate X2 sports a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and an 8MP (f/4.4) SuperZoom lens with 10x optical zoom. The handset also offers support for 100x digital zoom and a 2.5cm super macro mode. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It is powered by a Kirin 9000 processor

The Mate X2 is fueled by a Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage It runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. The handset comes with stereo speakers and offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, an infrared sensor, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Huawei Mate X2: Pricing and availability