-
Huawei Mate X2 launched at a whopping Rs. 2 lakhLast updated on Feb 23, 2021, 12:20 pm
-
Huawei is back with its latest flagship foldable smartphone, the Mate X2. The device has an inward folding design and a new hinge system that is said to offer a seamless fold with no gaps.
It is equipped with a Kirin 9000 chipset, Leica-branded quad rear cameras, and carries an eye-watering price-tag of CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,01,600 lakh).
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Huawei Mate X2 comes with two 90Hz displays
-
The Mate X2 features an inward folding design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a pill-shaped punch-hole cut-out on the outer display.
The main display is an 8.0-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) flexible OLED panel with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The external screen is a 90Hz, 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2700 pixels) OLED panel with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.
-
Cameras
The handset packs a 50MP main camera
-
The Huawei Mate X2 sports a Leica-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and an 8MP (f/4.4) SuperZoom lens with 10x optical zoom.
The handset also offers support for 100x digital zoom and a 2.5cm super macro mode. Up front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It is powered by a Kirin 9000 processor
-
The Mate X2 is fueled by a Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage
It runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.
The handset comes with stereo speakers and offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, an infrared sensor, and a Type-C port.
-
Pocket-pinch
Huawei Mate X2: Pricing and availability
-
Huawei Mate X2 will go on sale in China starting February 25. It is priced at CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,01,600) for the 8GB/256GB variant and CNY 18,999 (roughly Rs. 2,12,800) for the 8GB/512GB model.
In the box, the handset will be offered with a 66W charger, a Type-C cable, a pair of Type-C earphones, and a leather protective case.