Huawei is planning to announce its Mate X2 foldable smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming device. As per the leak, the Mate X2 will come with an inward folding design, a Kirin 9000 chipset, and quad rear cameras with 10x hybrid optical zoom support. Here's our roundup.

The Huawei Mate X2 will feature an edge-to-edge screen with an in-folding design and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have quad cameras. It will bear an 8.01-inch QHD+ (2200x2480 pixels) primary display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.45-inch Full-HD+ (1160x2270 pixels) cover screen. Dimensions-wise, the handset will measure 161.8x14.8x8.2mm and weigh about 295g.

The quad rear camera arrangement on the Huawei Mate X2 will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary lens, a 12MP tertiary camera, and another 8MP shooter. The setup will offer 10x hybrid optical zoom. Up front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

The Huawei Mate X2 will draw power from an octa-core Kirin 9000 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

