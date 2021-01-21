The next-generation iPad mini, likely to be called the iPad mini 6, will undergo a major design change, according to renders and details shared by Italian technology blog Pigtou. As per the renders, the iPad mini 6 will boast of a brand-new design language, featuring ultra-slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display Touch ID fingerprint scanner. Here are more details.

Design and display Apple iPad mini 6: At a glance

The Apple iPad mini 6 will reportedly have a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera and rather slim bezels around the 9.15-inch screen. On the rear, the seemingly metallic body will house a single camera. However, the most stand-out feature will be the Touch ID sensor, which, as per the report, will be packed underneath the display - a first for any Apple device.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Going by the leaked renders, the iPad mini 6 will offer a single rear camera as well as a single selfie snapper. However, the specifications of these sensors are unclear at the moment.

Internals Under the hood

The Apple iPad mini 6 will reportedly come with an A14 Bionic chipset - the flagship processor that powers the iPhone 12 series. The storage and battery details of the tablet are yet to be revealed. For reference, the current-generation model is available with 64GB and 256GB storage options, and it offers a claimed battery life of up to 9-hours.

Pocket-pinch Pricing and availability