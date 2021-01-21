-
Apple iPad mini 6 tipped to feature in-display Touch IDLast updated on Jan 21, 2021, 05:34 pm
-
The next-generation iPad mini, likely to be called the iPad mini 6, will undergo a major design change, according to renders and details shared by Italian technology blog Pigtou.
As per the renders, the iPad mini 6 will boast of a brand-new design language, featuring ultra-slim bezels, a punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display Touch ID fingerprint scanner.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design and display
Apple iPad mini 6: At a glance
-
The Apple iPad mini 6 will reportedly have a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera and rather slim bezels around the 9.15-inch screen. On the rear, the seemingly metallic body will house a single camera.
However, the most stand-out feature will be the Touch ID sensor, which, as per the report, will be packed underneath the display - a first for any Apple device.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
Going by the leaked renders, the iPad mini 6 will offer a single rear camera as well as a single selfie snapper. However, the specifications of these sensors are unclear at the moment.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Apple iPad mini 6 will reportedly come with an A14 Bionic chipset - the flagship processor that powers the iPhone 12 series. The storage and battery details of the tablet are yet to be revealed.
For reference, the current-generation model is available with 64GB and 256GB storage options, and it offers a claimed battery life of up to 9-hours.
-
Pocket-pinch
Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the iPad mini 6 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen later this year.
However, if the present leak is accurate, it will carry some premium over the iPad mini 5, which starts at $399 (Rs. 34,900 in India) for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant.