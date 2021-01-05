Over 200 employees and contractors of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., in the United States and Canada have formed a labor union, the group's elected leaders announced on Monday. The union, called the "Alphabet Workers Union," is aimed at promoting workplace equity and ethical business practices. It is said to be the culmination of a string of protests by Google workers in recent years.

Union Group aims to create formal structure to organize future protests

The union will collect dues of 1% of total compensation from its members which will be directed toward paid organizers, events, legal support, and wages for members in the event of a labor strike. It does not aim to seek a collective bargain with Alphabet over pay and working conditions. Instead, it is aiming to create a more formal structure to organize future protests.

Statement 'Will ensure workers know what they are working on'

Announcing the union, Google engineers Parul Koul and Chewy Shaw wrote in The New York Times on Monday, "Our union will work to ensure that workers know what they're working on, and can do their work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination." Koul is the Executive Chair of the Alphabet Workers Union, while Shaw is the Vice Chair.

Issues Handling of sexual harassment complaints, working with military among issues

Writing in the NYT, Koul and Shaw addressed the concerns over Alphabet's handling of sexual harassment complaints, its work with the US military, and other issues. Describing it as an "unethical working environment," they said workplace concerns are often dismissed by executives. The issues also include collaborations with repressive governments, crackdowns on employees who speak out, profiting from ads by a hate group, etc.

Quote 'We joined Alphabet to build tech that improves the world'

The statement in the NYT said, "We are the workers who built Alphabet. We write code, clean offices, serve food, drive buses, test self-driving cars...We joined Alphabet because we wanted to build technology that improves the world." It added, "We want Alphabet to be a company where workers have a meaningful say in decisions that affect us and the societies we live in."

Quote Will continue engaging directly with all employees: Google

Kara Silverstein, the director of people operations at Google, said on Monday, "Our employees have protected labor rights that we support. But as we have always done, we will continue engaging directly with all our employees."

Background In recent past, Google has faced criticism for mistreating employees