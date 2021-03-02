OPPO is all set to announce the Find X3 series of smartphones on March 11. The line-up is said to include X3 Pro, X3 Neo, and X3 Lite models. Just days ahead of the launch, WinFuture has leaked the render images and specifications of the three handsets. The trio will come with AMOLED displays, quad rear cameras, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Find X3 handsets will offer up to 120Hz screens

The Find X3 series will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will house a quad camera module. The Pro handset will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen. The Neo and Lite models will pack a 6.5-inch and 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras They will pack a 32MP selfie snapper

The X3 Pro will sport a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro shooter. The Neo will pack a similar module, but with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The Lite will offer a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP sensors. Up front, they will feature a 32MP snapper.

Internals The devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets

The Find X3 Pro, Neo and Lite will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 865, and Snapdragon 765G chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the Pro and Neo models will house a 4,500mAh battery, while the Lite variant will pack a 4,300mAh battery. All the handsets will support 65W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch OPPO Find X3 Pro, X3 Neo, X3 Lite: Pricing