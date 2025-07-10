36,000 fake Amazon sites, 75,000 texts—AI-driven scams continue to surge
What's the story
As Amazon's Prime Day 2025 nears, a new study by cybersecurity firm McAfee has revealed a worrying spike in fraud attempts related to the event. The company has flagged over 36,000 fake Amazon websites and an alarming 75,000 scam texts mimicking Amazon's communication. Most of these scams are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to appear alarmingly authentic.
Target market
71% shoppers more worried about AI-generated scams than ever before
India, one of the world's most active online shopping markets, is particularly vulnerable to these scams. McAfee's study found that a whopping 96% of Indians plan to shop during Prime Day 2025. Even more concerning is the fact that 71% of these shoppers are now more worried about AI-generated scams than ever before.
Evolving scams
How to identify these scams?
The tactics used by scammers have become more advanced. They now include deepfake videos of influencers endorsing fake products, fake Amazon notifications about deliveries or refunds, and bogus deals that redirect users to unsafe sites. Over 81% of Indian consumers have received suspicious messages during online sales, while nearly 39% have encountered deepfake scams or fake celebrity endorsements.
Vulnerable demographic
Shoppers aged 18-34 are most vulnerable to these scams
Shoppers aged 18-34 are the most vulnerable to these scams, especially those who are tempted by flashy social media ads. A staggering 17% of 18-24-year-olds and 13% of 25-34-year-olds have been scammed during previous Prime Days or major retail events. In comparison, only 5% of adults over the age of 65 have reported similar experiences.
Changing habits
Psychological toll on victims
The rise of AI-powered scams is forcing many Indian shoppers to rethink their online buying habits. McAfee's report found that 33% of respondents have avoided completing a purchase due to fear of scams. Meanwhile, 27% plan to shop less during Prime Day 2025 because of these growing concerns. Beyond the financial impact, these scams are also taking a psychological toll on victims who often feel embarrassed or emotionally distressed about being scammed.