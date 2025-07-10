36,000 fake Amazon sites, 75,000 texts—AI-driven scams continue to surge

As Amazon 's Prime Day 2025 nears, a new study by cybersecurity firm McAfee has revealed a worrying spike in fraud attempts related to the event. The company has flagged over 36,000 fake Amazon websites and an alarming 75,000 scam texts mimicking Amazon's communication. Most of these scams are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to appear alarmingly authentic.

Target market 71% shoppers more worried about AI-generated scams than ever before India, one of the world's most active online shopping markets, is particularly vulnerable to these scams. McAfee's study found that a whopping 96% of Indians plan to shop during Prime Day 2025. Even more concerning is the fact that 71% of these shoppers are now more worried about AI-generated scams than ever before.

Evolving scams How to identify these scams? The tactics used by scammers have become more advanced. They now include deepfake videos of influencers endorsing fake products, fake Amazon notifications about deliveries or refunds, and bogus deals that redirect users to unsafe sites. Over 81% of Indian consumers have received suspicious messages during online sales, while nearly 39% have encountered deepfake scams or fake celebrity endorsements.

Vulnerable demographic Shoppers aged 18-34 are most vulnerable to these scams Shoppers aged 18-34 are the most vulnerable to these scams, especially those who are tempted by flashy social media ads. A staggering 17% of 18-24-year-olds and 13% of 25-34-year-olds have been scammed during previous Prime Days or major retail events. In comparison, only 5% of adults over the age of 65 have reported similar experiences.