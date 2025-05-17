How to optimize images on Amazon app and save data
What's the story
Optimizing images on Amazon app for Android can save a lot of data. This way, you can keep your mobile plan in check.
By tweaking some settings and paying attention to how images load, you can have a seamless shopping experience. You won't have to deal with unnecessary data drain.
Here are some handy tips to optimize image loading on Amazon app.
Tip 1
Adjust image quality settings
One of the best ways to save data is through image quality settings in the Amazon app.
The lower you set the image quality, the less data it will take to load every picture.
Yes, this may compromise visuals a bit, but it's a good trade for those who want to save their mobile data.
Look for image quality settings on your app and choose a lower resolution if available.
Tip 2
Use Wi-Fi for high-resolution images
Whenever possible, connect your device to a Wi-Fi network while browsing high-resolution images on the Amazon app.
This way, you can ensure that large files don't eat away at your mobile data limit.
By switching to Wi-Fi from cellular networks, you can see detailed product images without the fear of exhausting your monthly limit.
Tip 3
Enable Data Saver Mode
Many Android devices have a built-in Data Saver mode, which limits background data usage and optimizes foreground activities such as browsing apps.
Enabling this feature can help keep your overall data consumption in check while using apps like Amazon.
Just head over to your device's settings menu and turn on Data Saver mode to make sure only necessary information gets downloaded while shopping online.
Tip 4
Limit background app refresh
Background app refresh lets apps such as Amazon update content, even when you are not using them. This, in turn, can lead to unnecessary data usage.
To stop this from happening, disable background refresh for Amazon app specifically from your device's settings menu.
This way, updates will only take place when you open and use the app actively.
Tip 5
Clear cache regularly
Regularly clearing cached images from the Amazon app can help you manage the storage space. It also prevents the outdated files from taking up additional resources during future sessions.