How to manage multiple Amazon accounts on a single device
What's the story
Managing multiple Amazon accounts on a single Android device can be a tricky affair.
With the need to switch between personal and business accounts, users often look for smart ways to make this task easier.
This article offers practical tips for managing multiple Amazon accounts - seamlessly - on one Android device.
Let's take a look.
User profiles
Use of multiple user profiles
Android lets you create multiple user profiles, which can be used to handle different Amazon accounts.
By creating individual profiles for each account, you can easily switch between them without having to log out and log in again and again.
The profile would keep its own settings and preferences, allowing you to easily move from one account to another.
Third-party apps
Utilize third-party apps
There are several third-party apps available that make it easier to handle multiple Amazon accounts on an Android device.
These apps are usually equipped with features like quick switching between accounts and notifications for each account separately.
However, make sure to pick trustworthy apps with good reviews to keep security and privacy intact while using these services.
Browser use
Leverage browser capabilities
Using different web browsers or incognito mode is another handy way to keep multiple Amazon accounts on an Android device.
By logging into separate browsers with different accounts, you'd be able to keep sessions active without getting interrupted.
Incognito mode also prevents from saving browsing history or cookies, keeping things private.
App settings
Regularly update app settings
Regular updates of app settings are critical when handling multiple Amazon accounts on an Android device.
Updating the app regularly ensures that you are able to access new features and security patches offered by Amazon.
Also, check notification settings for each account so that you don't miss important alerts related to orders or promotions.
Security measures
Enable two-factor authentication
Enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) brings an additional layer of security while dealing with multiple Amazon accounts on a single Android device.
This way, you'll have to verify some secondary method (like SMS or email) before the access is granted, which significantly lowers the risk of unauthorized access.
It is recommended for those dealing with sensitive information on different accounts.