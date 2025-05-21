Amazon's drones will now deliver your iPhone in an hour
What's the story
Amazon has expanded its drone delivery service in the US with a range of new products, including iPhones, AirPods, and thermometers.
The Prime Air service can now deliver these items within an hour for customers in eligible regions.
To use this feature, customers just have to select the drone delivery option at checkout on Amazon's website or app, if their item weighs 2.27kg or less and they fall within a designated area.
Product range
Over 60,000 items eligible for drone delivery
Amazon has finally got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to expand the range of products it can deliver via drones.
The expansion now covers more than 60,000 items including popular devices like Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Apple AirTags and AirPods.
The latest drone model used for these deliveries is the MK30 which uses satellite data and real-time sensors instead of physical QR codes to identify delivery locations.
Drone innovation
How do the MK30 drones work?
The MK30 drones hover roughly 13 feet above the ground and scan for any obstacles like pets, people, or vehicles before dropping the package.
They also come with weather-aware technology, which enables them to fly in light rain but not in unsafe weather conditions.
Using a 75-minute forecast, the system determines whether or not to go ahead with a delivery.