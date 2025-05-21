What's the story

Amazon has expanded its drone delivery service in the US with a range of new products, including iPhones, AirPods, and thermometers.

The Prime Air service can now deliver these items within an hour for customers in eligible regions.

To use this feature, customers just have to select the drone delivery option at checkout on Amazon's website or app, if their item weighs 2.27kg or less and they fall within a designated area.