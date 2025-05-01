Apple warns of sophisticated spyware targeting iPhones worldwide
What's the story
Apple has warned several people across the globe about possible government-sponsored spyware attacks.
The tech giant's alerts, sent via email and text message, informed the recipients that they had been targeted by malicious software.
This notification process isn't new for Apple, as it has previously informed victims of similar cyber threats, directing them to a non-profit organization specializing in such investigations.
Victims identified
Italian journalist among the notified
Among those who received Apple's latest alerts was Ciro Pellegrino, an Italian journalist for online news platform Fanpage.
Pellegrino confirmed his receipt of the alert, adding that Apple's message said he wasn't alone in this predicament.
"Today's notification is being sent to affected users in 100 countries," Pellegrino quoted from Apple's message in an article.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch far-right activist, also shared her notification from Apple on social media platform X.
Reaction
Vlaardingerbroek's response to Apple's alert
Vlaardingerbroek posted a screenshot of her Apple notification on X, which read: "Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do."
The warning advised users to take it seriously, adding that while absolute certainty in detecting such attacks is impossible, Apple has high confidence in this warning.
In response to the alert, Vlaardingerbroek said this was an "attempt to silence me."
Information gap
Unclear details about the spyware campaign
The details of the spyware campaign that raised Apple's alarms are still unknown.
Apple had previously warned users in several countries about unknown spyware threats last year.
Pellegrino is the second Italian journalist this year to be warned about being targeted by such spyware, commonly called "mercenary" spyware for being developed by companies and sold to governments.
Past alerts
Previous incidents involving spyware attacks
Back in February, WhatsApp had alerted Pellegrino's colleague, Francesco Cancellato, about a spyware company whose activities were disrupted by the messaging service.
The spyware was associated with Paragon Solutions, an Israeli firm.
Citizen Lab, a digital rights group investigating spyware for over a decade, confirmed they are investigating these attacks on WhatsApp users.
After these revelations, two Italians from Mediterranea Saving Humans also alleged they were targeted by Paragon Solutions' spyware.