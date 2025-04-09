What's the story

Google has unveiled Ironwood, the newest member of its Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) family of accelerator chips.

The seventh-generation TPU has been specifically optimized for inference tasks, that is running AI models.

It will be released later this year and will be available to Google Cloud customers in two configurations: a 256-chip cluster and a 9,216-chip cluster.

Google's Cloud VP Amin Vahdat described Ironwood as the company's "most powerful, capable, and energy-efficient TPU yet."