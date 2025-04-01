What's the story

Zomato has laid off as many as 600 employees from its customer service training program, the Zomato Associate Accelerator Program (ZAAP).

The move comes in response to the slowing growth in the food delivery industry and a project to automate customer service with the help of artificial intelligence.

The company recently launched 'Nugget,' an in-house developed AI-powered customer support platform, which now handles over 15 million monthly interactions across various Zomato platforms.