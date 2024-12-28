Summarize Simplifying... In short BSNL, the Indian telecom giant, is considering a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) that could see around 19,000 employees leaving the company.

This move, awaiting approval from the Ministry of Finance, is part of BSNL's strategy to reduce its annual employee wage bill from ₹7,500 crore to about ₹5,000 crore.

This move, awaiting approval from the Ministry of Finance, is part of BSNL's strategy to reduce its annual employee wage bill from ₹7,500 crore to about ₹5,000 crore.

The company, which recorded a marginal revenue increase in FY 2023-24, has previously implemented similar schemes as part of its ongoing efforts to improve financial health.

The proposal has been approved by BSNL board

BSNL may lay off around 19,000 employees via VRS

By Akash Pandey 04:51 pm Dec 28, 202404:51 pm

What's the story The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning to propose a second voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The move would cut the state-run telecom giant's workforce by around 35% as part of efforts to improve its financial health. The proposal, which has been approved by the BSNL board and submitted to the telecom department, could lead to axing of around 18,000-19,000 employees.

Approval process

VRS proposal awaits approval from Ministry of Finance

The proposed VRS was launched on the directions of the Ministry of Communications. It now awaits the approval of the Ministry of Finance, headed by Nirmala Sitharaman. Once approved, it will be taken to the Cabinet for final approval. This move comes as BSNL looks to further cut down on employee wage expenses, especially in the absence of commercial high-speed 4G data services.

Funding request

BSNL seeks ₹15,000 crore for VRS expenses

BSNL has sought ₹15,000 crore to meet the costs of the proposed VRS. A senior BSNL official confirmed to ET Telecom that talks regarding the VRS are underway but no final decision has been taken yet. The company currently spends nearly ₹7,500 crore, or 38% of its revenue per year, on employee salaries, which it hopes to bring down to about ₹5,000 crore per year with this scheme.

Company overview

Financial performance and workforce composition

In FY 2023-24, BSNL recorded a revenue of ₹21,302 crore, which is a marginal increase from the last year. The company's staff includes over 30,000 non-executives and 25,000 executives. This proposed VRS is among the many efforts being made to improve the telecom giant's financial health and efficiency.

Revival efforts

Previous VRS and revival plans for BSNL

In 2019, the government had approved a ₹69,000 crore revival plan which included an early retirement program for BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) employees. Nearly 93,000 employees opted for the separation scheme under this plan. The ex-gratia component of the VRS was around ₹17,500 crore, including pension, gratuity and commutation costs. However, post-VRS implementation, salary delays were witnessed due to a reduced workforce.