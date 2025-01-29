How to redeem Zomato Points on Android? Try these steps
What's the story
Redeeming Zomato points for discounts is easy and saves you money on delicious meals.
Whether you've earned them through orders or received credits as a gift, knowing how to use them on your Android device is crucial.
This guide ensures you get the most out of your dining experience by teaching you how to apply those well-earned points for maximum savings.
Update and login
Update and log in to your app
First things first, ensure that your Zomato app on your Android is up-to-date. An outdated version may not function correctly or might be missing the latest features for redeeming points.
After you've updated, sign in to your account using your email or phone number. If you're new to Zomato, you'll need to create an account before proceeding.
Redeem and spend
Claim your gift card and use credits
Click the profile icon at the bottom right of the app to go to your profile.
Scroll down to Claim Gift Card under the wallet section. Input your 16-digit code and PIN, then click "Claim." Your credits will be added immediately.
Explore restaurants and add your favorite dishes to your cart. At checkout, apply your Zomato credits as payment. You can choose the amount you want to use.
Gold perks
Enjoy additional benefits with Zomato Gold
Zomato Gold members get additional perks. For orders above ₹300, claim a free dish or access one plus one on food and two plus two on drinks at partner restaurants.
Present the generated code while dining out. Payments via app grant 20% to 40% discounts, further elevating your dining experience.
You can use Zomato credits along with other payment methods, and apply multiple gift cards on future orders.