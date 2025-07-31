Google Search bug let attackers wipe web pages from results

A recent discovery by journalist Jack Poulson has revealed a major vulnerability in Google 's search engine. The flaw, which was uncovered by accident, allowed specific web pages to be removed from search results. Poulson found that two of his articles had been completely de-listed by Google due to someone exploiting the Refresh Outdated Content Tool. "We only found it by complete coincidence," he told 404 Media.

Exploitation details Exploiting Google's tool The tool in question, Google's Refresh Outdated Content tool, is designed for users to submit URLs for recrawling and re-indexing after updates. However, Poulson discovered that by capitalizing different letters in a URL while using this tool, it could be exploited to delist specific web pages from the search engine. This SEO trick could easily be misused for reputation management or information suppression purposes.

Response and resolution Company confirms the issue After Poulson's articles were removed using this exploit, he discovered that tech CEO Delwin Maurice Blackman had been trying to suppress a 2023 article about his 2021 arrest on felony domestic violence charges. Blackman has tried lawsuits and DMCA takedown requests to suppress the story. In response to the issue raised by Poulson, Google confirmed the problem in an email and said it had rolled out a fix for this specific issue affecting only a tiny fraction of web pages.