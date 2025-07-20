iPhone 17 series launching in September: Check expected price, features

Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 17 series. The upcoming lineup is said to include four models: standard iPhone 17, a new addition dubbed iPhone 17 Air , and the high-end iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Tech analysts predict that the company will unveil these devices sometime in September.

Launch pattern New iPhones are usually unveiled in early September Apple typically unveils new iPhones shortly after Labor Day, which lands on September 1 this year, suggesting the launch event will likely take place the following week. This pattern has been consistent over the years with previous launches such as iPhone 16 on September 9, 2024 (Monday), iPhone 15 on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday), iPhone 14 on September 7, 2022 (Wednesday), and iPhone 13 on September 14, 2021 (Tuesday).

Anticipated changes Upgraded camera systems on Pro models Apple is said to be bringing back aluminum frames for all models in the iPhone 17 series. The devices are expected to retain Apple's classic vertical camera alignment, but some leaks suggest a redesigned pill-shaped camera module for Pros. The front-facing camera will get a major upgrade from a 12MP sensor to a sharper 24MP lens. The rear of the iPhone 17 Pro could sport three improved 48MP cameras covering wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto functions for better photo/video quality.

Market expectations iPhone 17 series could start at ₹79,900 in India The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in India at a starting price of around ₹79,900. However, the models could see a price hike due to updated trade tariffs introduced during the Trump administration. Further, ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and China have driven up production costs for China-made iPhones, potentially leading to higher retail prices worldwide.