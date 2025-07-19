The iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the Plus model

iPhone 17 Air will pack sub-3,000mAh battery—still last all day

By Akash Pandey 04:22 pm Jul 19, 2025

What's the story

Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air will have a battery capacity below 3,000mAh, Instant Digital claims in a recent post on Weibo. Despite the smaller battery, the account claims that iOS 26's new Adaptive Power Mode should enable the device to last a full day. The phone is expected to be 5.5mm thick, which will not leave much room for a bigger battery. Earlier reports had estimated the battery size to be around 2,800mAh, which is indeed below the 3,000mAh mark.