iPhone 17 Air will pack sub-3,000mAh battery—still last all day
What's the story
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air will have a battery capacity below 3,000mAh, Instant Digital claims in a recent post on Weibo. Despite the smaller battery, the account claims that iOS 26's new Adaptive Power Mode should enable the device to last a full day. The phone is expected to be 5.5mm thick, which will not leave much room for a bigger battery. Earlier reports had estimated the battery size to be around 2,800mAh, which is indeed below the 3,000mAh mark.
Design impact
A battery case for the phone
In its internal testing, Apple has determined that only 60-70% of users would get full-day usage without needing to recharge the device throughout the day, compared to a higher percentage (say 80% or 90%) for other models. To tackle the potential battery life issue, Apple is said to be working on a dedicated battery case. The accessory would provide extra power while keeping the device's sleek look intact. Apple last released battery cases for the iPhone 11 series.
Aesthetic appeal
4 color options are expected
The iPhone 17 Air is likely to come in muted pastels and premium tones. Leaks suggest a lighter version of Lavender and a softer take on Desert Titanium from the iPhone 16 Pro series. One of the four color options will reportedly be a nod to Space Black from the M3 Mac series, contrasting with the light color palette.