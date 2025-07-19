Northrop Grumman tests NASA's Mars Sample Return mission propulsion system
Northrop Grumman has successfully tested a key part of NASA's Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV)—the rocket that will one day launch the first-ever samples off the Martian surface and send them back to Earth.
The recent ground test focused on the MAV's second stage, which uses a tough propellant built to handle Mars's harsh conditions.
MAV is a small and light rocket
This isn't your typical rocket—it's just about 10 feet tall and weighs under 454kg.
Designed to be small and light so it can actually lift off from Mars, it packs two solid rocket stages plus sensors and tech to keep its flight steady.
Every inch and gram matters when you're launching from another planet.
NASA is paying Northrop Grumman up to $84.5 million to build these propulsion systems for its ambitious Mars Sample Return mission.
The MAV has to survive years on the Martian surface—think dust storms, freezing temps, and radiation—before it even gets its moment to shine with an autonomous launch.
MAV will be the 1st rocket launched from another planet
If all goes well, MAV will make history as the first rocket ever launched from another planet.
While other missions explore or land on Mars, none have attempted an actual takeoff like this before.
Pulling this off could open doors for more advanced missions—and maybe even help bring pieces of Mars home someday.