Perplexity's new browser has an AI that can do your work
Perplexity's new browser, Comet, comes with a built-in AI assistant that does more than just search.
It can handle your scheduling, research, and even fill out forms—all from a handy side panel so you never have to switch tabs.
Comet AI can even automate tasks like follow-up emails
Comet's AI watches what you're working on and jumps in to answer questions, summarize articles, or automate boring tasks like follow-ups.
Right now it's only for Perplexity Max subscribers (with a waitlist for others), but the plan is to make work online way smoother for everyone—no more juggling apps or endless clicking around.