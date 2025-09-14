EU sanctions hit Nayara Energy's access to non-Russian oil

Mumbai -headquartered Nayara Energy, part-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft with a 49.13% stake, is facing challenges in sourcing non-Russian crude. The problem has persisted for the second consecutive month as western shipping companies have refused to transport oil for the company. This comes after the European Union blacklisted Nayara in July due to its involvement with Russian oil and the sanctions on shadow fleet vessels.

Dependency Heavy dependence on Russian oil Nayara Energy has been heavily dependent on Russian crude oil since August. The company's Vadinar refinery in Gujarat, which has a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), has already reduced its run rate due to this dependence. In August alone, Nayara received around 242,000 barells per day (bpd) of Russian oil—possibly via ships arranged by Moscow—and another 332,000 bpd in the first half of September.

Supply issues Nayara's situation worsens as it faces challenges in sourcing crude Despite its heavy reliance on Russian crude, Nayara has not received any oil from other major suppliers such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia in August and September. This is a stark contrast to July when these countries supplied about 120,000 bpd of crude to Nayara. The company's situation remains challenging under the weight of ongoing sanctions, which have reinforced its reliance on Russian barrels.

Sanctions effect EU sanctions impact Nayara's ability to source oil In July, the EU imposed a ban on imports of petroleum products made from Russian crude. It also tightened its oil price cap and sanctioned companies involved in managing shadow fleet vessels and trading Russian crude oil. The sanctions have resulted in non-Russia-backed shipping fleets refusing to transport oil for Nayara Energy while Western insurance companies have denied cover for these shipments.

Import strategy Despite challenges, Russian crude continues to flow into India Despite the challenges, Russian crude oil continued to flow into India in September. According to global trade analytics firm Kpler, Russia continues to be India's top crude supplier, accounting for more than a third of total imports. "Nayara's situation remains challenging under the weight of ongoing sanctions, which have reinforced its reliance on Russian barrels," said Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst (Refining & Modeling) at Kpler. "Post-sanctions, the refinery has struggled with compliance, shipping, payment channels, and lower crude imports."