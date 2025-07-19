NASA's TRACERS mission to study solar storms launches next week

The twin satellites will fly together around Earth, measuring electric and magnetic fields during solar storms. Because they move in sync, scientists get a clearer picture of how fast and how much solar energy hits our atmosphere—helping us predict space weather better.

TRACERS isn't flying solo: NASA's also sending up three experimental tech projects.

There's Athena EPIC SmallSat for quick, affordable space imaging and PExT for testing new ways to talk between satellites.

All this helps protect the tech we use every day—and keeps astronauts safer as we rely more on space.