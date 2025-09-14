Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead against Australia A

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the captains for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against Australia A at home. While Rajat Patidar will spearhead India A in the first match, the side will be led by Tilak Varma in the second and third games. The series kicks off on September 30 at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

Team composition Patidar's squad for 1st ODI Tilak Varma will join the India A squad for the last two matches after the Asia Cup concludes on September 28. India A squad for the 1st ODI: Rajat Patidar (captain), Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Priyansh Arya, and Simarjeet Singh.

Information India A squad for 2nd and 3rd ODI India A squad for 2nd and 3rd ODIs: Tilak Varma (captain), Rajat Patidar (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.

Veterans No Rohit, Kohli for India A The news confirms that veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't feature in the series. It was earlier reported that the duo could play for India A before heading off to Australia for three three-match ODI series. Rohit and Kohli, who are now one-format specialists after retiring from T20Is post the 2024 T20 World Cup and Test cricket in May this year, last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.