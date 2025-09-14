England's Saqib Mahmood ruled out of upcoming white-ball series

England 's pace attack has suffered a major blow ahead of the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out owing to a knee injury. The 28-year-old pacer will undergo minor surgery and also skip the upcoming white-ball tour of New Zealand in October. Notably, perpetual injuries have plagued Mahmood's career. Here are further details.

Career challenges Mahmood's injury concerns Mahmood's latest injury is yet another setback in his on-and-off international career. The 28-year-old was once considered a potential mainstay in England's pace attack, but has been plagued by fitness issues, including stress fractures in his back. Notably, Sqib played a solitary ODI in the recent South Africa series. His last and only T20I appearance in 2025 came in January, against India in Pune. As of now, Mahmood has taken 21 T20I and 25 ODI wickets.

Replacement Who will replace Mahmood? In light of Mahmood's injury, Hampshire seamer Scott Currie has been called up to the senior squad. The 24-year-old right-arm pacer made a mark during the T20 Blast season, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 27 wickets at an average of 19.33. His impressive performance has now earned him a chance to represent England in the upcoming series against Ireland.