Kumar Kartikeya claims twin four-wicket hauls in Duleep Trophy final

In a dramatic turn of events, Ankit Sharma and C Andre Siddarth's valiant efforts helped South Zone avoid an innings defeat in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final against Central Zone. The duo added 192 runs for the seventh wicket to frustrate CZONE bowlers. However, despite their heroics, a sudden collapse saw the team's second innings end on Day 4. Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya took his second four-wicket haul in the game as CZONE are set to taste the glory.

Match dynamics A fine spell from Kartikeya CZONE had a 362-run lead in the first innings. However, SZONE batted well in the third innings as they resumed Day 4 at 129/2. Kartikeya trapped opposition skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen for 27 to open his account. Smaran Ravichandran (67) and Salman Nizar were his next victims as SZONE were reduced to 222/6. Kartikeya later broke the 192-run partnership by trapping Ankit for 99. This wicket ignited another collapse as SZONE (426/10) lost their last four wickets for just 12 runs.

Kartikeya Here are his stats Kartikeya, who claimed 4/53 on Day 1 of the game, dismissed four batters in his second outing as well. His figures in the second innings read 4/110 from 39 overs. The spinner has now accounted for 176 wickets from 39 red-ball games at an average of around 22. The 2025 Duleep Trophy final marked his career's ninth four-wicket haul. He also owns nine fifers.