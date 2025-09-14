Duleep Trophy final: Ankit Sharma rescues SZONE with brilliant knock
What's the story
South Zone all-rounder Ankit Sharma played an innings of character in the third innings of the ongoing Duleep Trophy final against Central Zone in Bengaluru. This knock could not have come at a better time as SZONE were staring at an innings defeat when Ankit arrived to bat. He rescued his team with a 150-plus stand with C Andre Siddarth for the seventh wicket.
Knock
Brilliant hand from Ankit
With Central Zone taking a first-innings lead of 362 runs, SZONE were under pressure heading into the third innings. They were reduced to 222/6 on Day 3 morning when Ankit arrived to bat. While CZONE's triumph looked certain at this point, Ankit's partnership with Siddarth turned the tide. Their efforts did not just put SZONE into the lead but also powered them past 400.
Stats
Second FC hundred for Ankit
This was Ankit's second FC hundred as he also owns 12 fifties. Playing his 69th game, he has raced past 2,250 runs, averaging around 30. With his left-arm spin, Ankit also dismissed four CZONE batters in the second innings. He gave away 180 runs from 44.1 overs. This was his seventh FC four-fer as he now owns 172 wickets at 39-plus (5W: 9).