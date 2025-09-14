This knock could not have come at a better time

Duleep Trophy final: Ankit Sharma rescues SZONE with brilliant knock

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:16 pm Sep 14, 202504:16 pm

South Zone all-rounder Ankit Sharma played an innings of character in the third innings of the ongoing Duleep Trophy final against Central Zone in Bengaluru. This knock could not have come at a better time as SZONE were staring at an innings defeat when Ankit arrived to bat. He rescued his team with a 150-plus stand with C Andre Siddarth for the seventh wicket.