Asia Cup 2025, SL vs HK: Preview and stats

Defending champions Sri Lanka will take on Hong Kong in the upcoming Group B clash of the Asia Cup 2025 . The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Sri Lanka had a stellar start to the tournament, defeating Bangladesh in their opening match. They are now looking to continue their winning momentum against a struggling Hong Kong side that has lost two consecutive matches now. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report and streaming details The Dubai International Stadium has a reputation for being neutral, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. It offers good bounce and carry initially, but could slow down in the middle overs. Spinners have been dominant at the venue in the ongoing tourney. The match, which will get underway at 8:00pm IST, will telecast live on Sony Sports Networks in India, with live streaming available on FanCode and Sony LIV apps/websites.

Match analysis Sri Lanka are on a high Sri Lanka's victory over Bangladesh was a complete team effort, with both their bowlers and batters performing exceptionally well. The fast-bowling duo of Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera will be looking to exploit Hong Kong's weak top-order. Meanwhile, spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could pose a challenge for the opponents if they manage to get past the pace attack during powerplay overs.

Team performance Hong Kong need to improve their batting Hong Kong's openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath have not performed well so far. If they are to do any better, they need to score runs in the powerplay. Despite their batting struggles, the bowlers showed big improvement in their last game against Bangladesh. Captain Yasim Murtaza expressed satisfaction with his team's performance but hoped for a bigger individual score next time around.

Information Have the two teams clashed in T20Is before? The two teams have never locked horns in a T20I match before. In fact, the two sides are meeting for the first time in international cricket. Hence, HK have a chance to prove their mettle against a full-member nation.

XIs Here are the predicted XIs Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara. Hong Kong (Probable XI): Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal.