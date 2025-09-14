Pathum Nissanka equals this T20 Asia Cup record of Rizwan

Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has once again proven his mettle on the international stage. He scored a fluent half-century against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The innings not only took his team to victory but also saw him enter an elite list of batters in T20 Asia Cup history. Here are further details.

Match impact Nissanka shines in pressure situation Nissanka's innings, which came in a run chase of 140 runs, was a blend of caution and aggression. He countered the early movement from Bangladesh pacers with some exquisite strokes, especially on anything short or overpitched. His half-century came at a crucial juncture of the innings, providing stability and allowing the middle order to accelerate later on. Though Nissanka perished right after his fifty, his efforts meant the Lankans (140/4) got the job done in just 14.4 overs.

Record achievement Nissanka joins elite list of batters with this record As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka scored his third 50+ score in the T20 Asia Cup, matching Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. The list is topped by India's Virat Kohli, who has four such scores in just nine innings. Nissanka achieved this feat in just seven innings, highlighting his growing reputation as one of the most consistent performers in Asia's premier T20 tournament. Meanwhile, no other batter has more than two 50-plus scores in the T20 tournament.

Milestone achievement Fastest Sri Lankan to 2,000 T20I runs Nissanka's innings also saw him cross the 2,000-run mark in T20 internationals, a milestone he achieved in just 68 innings. This makes him the fastest Sri Lankan batter to reach this landmark, beating Kusal Perera's record of 76 innings. Overall, Nissanka is the 3rd Sri Lankan batter to score 2,000-plus T20I runs. Perera leads the tally with 2,139 runs at 27.42. Kusal Mendis is next with 2,079 runs at 25.35.