Smriti Mandhana completes 2,000 WODI runs on home soil: Stats 

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has completed 2,000 WODI runs on home soil. The 29-year-old reached the landmark in the opening WODI against Australia in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Mandhana, who opens for India , attained the feat with her 42nd run in the match. The southpaw became just the second Indian batter to accomplish this feat. She eventually walked back after scoring a fine 58.

Elite list Mandhana joins Mithali Playing her 48th home WODI as per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana has raced to 2,016 runs at a fine average of 43.82. This includes 19 scores of 50 or more. Mithali Raj (2,833) is the only batter with more WODI runs on Indian soil. Meanwhile, Mandhana's tally of four tons in the nation is the most for any player.

Knock A brilliant stand with Pratika Rawal Batting first in the game, India were off to a sensational start with Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal adding 114 runs. Mandhana played the role of the aggressor as she found boundaries at regular intervals. Unfortunately for India, she got run out for 58 off 63 balls. Her knock was laced with six fours and two maximums.