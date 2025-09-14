Duleep Trophy final: Smaran Ravichandran slams 67 for South Zone

With Central Zone taking a first-innings lead of 362 runs, SZone were under pressure heading into the third innings. They were decently placed at 76/2 when Smaran arrived. He added 85 runs with Ricky Bhui (45) to power his side past 150. He eventually fell to Kumar Kartikeya as his innings ended on 67.

Smaran smoked seven fours and a six en route to his 118-ball 67. Across eight First-Class matches, the youngster has completed 584 runs at an average of 60-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. He slammed his third 50-plus scores, as his first two were converted into tons. The left-handed batter also has a double-hundred in red-ball cricket.