'I don't mind': Mohammed Shami on Kohli calling him 'lazy'
What's the story
Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has opened up about being called 'lazy' by former captain Virat Kohli. The revelation came during a candid chat on Rajat Sharma's show "Aap Ki Adalat." Shami explained that the term was used in jest, especially given the physical demands of Test cricket and his role as a fast bowler. Here are further details.
Performance defense
Shami defends his position
Responding to Kohli's jibe, Shami said, "Your body gets tired when you play a Test match. I may have caught a nap but to get the 'lazy' tag, I do not mind." He defended his position by saying that fast bowlers have one of the toughest jobs in cricket. "We run the most and whenever situation arises, the fast bowler is called," he added.
Memory recollection
When Kohli laughed at Shami's English
Shami also shared a funny incident where Kohli laughed at his English-speaking attempts during an interview. "Yes, I had taken Virat with me during the New Zealand series," he said. "I was trying to answer in English but when the interview got over, Virat asked me, 'Why did you bring me?'" This shows their camaraderie and mutual respect despite the banter.
Language views
Shami opens up on Kohli touching his mother's feet
On his English-speaking skills, Shami said he isn't ashamed of trying. "When you do not know a language, then say clearly, you don't know. Hindi mein baat kar lo," he said. He also recalled how Kohli touched his mother's feet after a match as she had never met him personally before. This shows the respect and bond between the players off the field.
Stats
Shami not picked for Asia Cup
The 35-year-old Shami has not been picked for the ongoing T20 Asia Cup. He last played for India in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Coming to his career, Shami has played 64 ODIs, taking 116 wickets at an average of 25.71. He has picked 229 Test wickets in 64 matches for Team India at an average of 27.71 runs per wicket. Shami also boasts 27 T20I scalps at 28.19.