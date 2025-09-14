'I don't mind': Mohammed Shami on Kohli calling him 'lazy'

Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has opened up about being called 'lazy' by former captain Virat Kohli . The revelation came during a candid chat on Rajat Sharma's show "Aap Ki Adalat." Shami explained that the term was used in jest, especially given the physical demands of Test cricket and his role as a fast bowler. Here are further details.

Performance defense Shami defends his position Responding to Kohli's jibe, Shami said, "Your body gets tired when you play a Test match. I may have caught a nap but to get the 'lazy' tag, I do not mind." He defended his position by saying that fast bowlers have one of the toughest jobs in cricket. "We run the most and whenever situation arises, the fast bowler is called," he added.

Memory recollection When Kohli laughed at Shami's English Shami also shared a funny incident where Kohli laughed at his English-speaking attempts during an interview. "Yes, I had taken Virat with me during the New Zealand series," he said. "I was trying to answer in English but when the interview got over, Virat asked me, 'Why did you bring me?'" This shows their camaraderie and mutual respect despite the banter.

Language views Shami opens up on Kohli touching his mother's feet On his English-speaking skills, Shami said he isn't ashamed of trying. "When you do not know a language, then say clearly, you don't know. Hindi mein baat kar lo," he said. He also recalled how Kohli touched his mother's feet after a match as she had never met him personally before. This shows the respect and bond between the players off the field.