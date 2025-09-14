Megan Schutt completes 100 matches in WODI cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Megan Schutt has scripted history by becoming just the second specialist pacer from Australia to complete 100 caps in Women's ODI cricket. The series opener against India in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, marked her milestone. Notably, Schutt has been a vital part of the team's bowling attack for over a decade now. Here we decode her stats and records in the format.
Elite list
joins Fitzpatrick
Schutt, who made her WODI debut in 2012, became the ninth Aussie with 100 WODI caps, as per ESPNcricinfo. The only other specialist Australian fast bowler to accomplish this feat is Cathryn Fitzpatrick, who took 180 wickets from 109 matches. With 135 wickets at 23.50, Schutt is Australia's fifth-highest wicket-taker in WODIs (ER: 4.19). This includes five four-fers and a solitary five-wicket haul.
DYK
Schutt owns this unique record
Schutt's only fifer in WODIs came against India at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane last year. Her 5/19 meant the Women in Blue were all out for 100. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Aussie pacer became the seventh-oldest player to take her maiden five-wickets-in-an-innings in WODIs. She accomplished the milestone at the age of 31y 325d.
Numbers
34 wickets in World Cups
With 34 scalps at 25.91, Schutt is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI World Cups. She is only behind Lynette Fullston, who boasts 39 scalps in the tourney. Meanwhile, 55 of her wickets have come in home WODIs at 23.54. Her tally in away matches read 43 wickets at 23.67. The remaining 37 wickets have come in neutral matches at 23.24.