Harmanpreet Kaur becomes third Indian with 150 WODI caps: Stats  

Veteran batter Harmanpreet Kaur has become just the third Indian to feature in 150 Women's ODIs. The series opener against Australia in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, marked her milestone. Notably, Harmanpreet, who is currently India's all-format captain, has been a vital part of the national team for over 15 years now. Here we decode her stats and records in this format.

Elite list Harmanpreet joins these names Harmanpreet, who made her WODI debut in 2009, has been exceptional in the 50-over format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mithali Raj (232) and Jhulan Goswami (204) are the only other players with more WODI caps for India. Overall, Harmanpreet became the 10th player to complete 150 caps in WODIs. As many as 37 WODIs have seen her lead the team.

Career Here are her stats Harmanpreet slammed a match-winning ton in her last outing. Her 84-ball 102 powered India to a WODI series-clinching win in England. The 36-year-old now has the joint second-most centuries for India in WODIs (7). She equaled Mithali, who retired with seven tons. Coming to her WODI numbers, Harmanpreet has amassed 4,069 runs at an average of 37.67. Her tally also includes 19 half-centuries.

DYK Third-highest run-getter for India in WODIs Harmanpreet's tally of 4,069 WODI runs is the third-most for any Indian. She is only behind Mithali (7,805) and Smriti Mandhana (4,588). Her highest WODI score was a match-winning 171*against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final clash. She is still the only Indian woman with a 150-plus run innings in World Cups. This also continues to be the second-highest WODI score for India.