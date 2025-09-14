India vs Pakistan: Suryakumar Yadav-led team 'shaken' by boycott calls

Ahead of the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, social media campaigns calling for a boycott have reportedly unsettled some players. The Indian team, including Suryakumar Yadav , which includes Shubman Gill and others, are said to be 'shaken' by these developments, as per the Times of India. The majority of the squad is young and active on social media, making them particularly susceptible to such external pressures.

Seeking support Players seek guidance from support staff In light of the growing boycott calls, the players have sought guidance from head coach Gautam Gambhir and other support staff. The aim was to calm their nerves and get advice on how to deal with the situation. Even though some players have faced Pakistan before, this time is different due to the off-field conversations around the match.

Media interaction Ryan ten Doeschate addresses growing concerns The rising tension in the dressing room was reflected when assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate attended the match press conference instead of head coach Gambhir or captain Suryakumar. Responding to a question about whether players would carry their emotions onto the field, he said, "Yes, I think they will." He acknowledged that it's a very sensitive issue and assured that players share compassion and feelings with most of the Indian public.

Acknowledgment Gambhir's message to players ahead of Pakistan clash Ten Doeschate, despite hailing from the Netherlands, understands people's feelings amid political unrest. He said, "We're aware of people's feelings. At the same time, we will put it behind us, and the guys will get a chance to play for their country again tomorrow." He also revealed Gambhir's message to his players ahead of the Pakistan clash was about being professional and not worrying about things beyond their control.