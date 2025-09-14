Litton Das gets to 8,000 runs in international cricket: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh captain and ace batter Litton Das has become the fifth player from his country to complete 8,000 runs in international cricket. He reached the milestone during the Group B Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The knock also saw him complete 2,500 T20I runs. Here are his stats.
Knock
Litton scores 28 versus Sri Lanka
Bangladesh were off to a abysmal start, losing both their openers for ducks. Towhid Hridoy was the next to fall (11/3). Litton then tried to up the tempo, but he could only manage 28 runs off 26 balls before perishing. He smashed four boundaries during his stay as Bangladesh finished at 139/5. SL (140/4) comfortably chased down the total.
Stats
Litton joins these names
Having played 257 international matches since his debut in 2015, Litton has raced to 8,022 runs at a paltry average of 28.96, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 45 fifties besides nine centuries. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim (15,623), Tamim Iqbal (15,192), Shakib Al Hasan (14,730), and Mahmudullah (11,047) are the only batters with more international runs for Bangladesh.
T20Is
2,500 runs in T20Is
As mentioned, the game also saw Litton become the second player from his country to score over 2,500 runs in T20Is. Litton reached the milestone with his fourth run and joined Shakib (2,551) on the list. He has now raced to 2,524 runs across 112 matches at a paltry average of 24.03. The tally includes 15 half-centuries with a personal best score of 83.
Career
His numbers in Tests & ODIs
Coming to his Test numbers, Litton has hammered 2,929 runs across 49 matches at an average of 34.05. This includes 22 50-plus scores, including four hundreds. In ODIs, his tally reads 2,569 runs from 95 games at 29.87. He has five tons and 12 fifties in the format. He, however, owns the highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODIs (176 vs Zimbabwe, 2020).