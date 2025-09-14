Litton Das gets to 8,000 runs in international cricket: Stats

Bangladesh captain and ace batter Litton Das has become the fifth player from his country to complete 8,000 runs in international cricket. He reached the milestone during the Group B Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The knock also saw him complete 2,500 T20I runs. Here are his stats.

Knock Litton scores 28 versus Sri Lanka Bangladesh were off to a abysmal start, losing both their openers for ducks. Towhid Hridoy was the next to fall (11/3). Litton then tried to up the tempo, but he could only manage 28 runs off 26 balls before perishing. He smashed four boundaries during his stay as Bangladesh finished at 139/5. SL (140/4) comfortably chased down the total.

Stats Litton joins these names Having played 257 international matches since his debut in 2015, Litton has raced to 8,022 runs at a paltry average of 28.96, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 45 fifties besides nine centuries. Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim (15,623), Tamim Iqbal (15,192), Shakib Al Hasan (14,730), and Mahmudullah (11,047) are the only batters with more international runs for Bangladesh.

T20Is 2,500 runs in T20Is As mentioned, the game also saw Litton become the second player from his country to score over 2,500 runs in T20Is. Litton reached the milestone with his fourth run and joined Shakib (2,551) on the list. He has now raced to 2,524 runs across 112 matches at a paltry average of 24.03. The tally includes 15 half-centuries with a personal best score of 83.