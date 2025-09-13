Litton Das becomes second Bangladesh batter with 2,500 T20I runs

Bangladesh skipper and star batter Litton Das has brought up 2,500 runs in the T20I format. He reached the milestone with his fourth run in the Group B Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Notably, Litton became only the second Bangladesh batter to accomplish this landmark. Here are his stats.

Career Litton owns 15 fifties in T20Is Playing his 112th T20I match since his debut in 2015 (110 innings), Litton has raced past 2,500 runs at a paltry average of 23-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 15 fifties and a best score of 83. His strike rate of around 126 is decent. Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan (2,551) is now the only batter with more T20I runs for Bangladesh.

Numbers 999 runs in home T20Is 999 of Litton's T20I runs have come in home matches, where he averages 27.75. His average in away matches comes down to 20.10. The tally includes 784 runs. He has gone past 715 runs in neutral matches at an average of 24-plus. Over 1,180 of his runs have come as a designated keeper. As a captain, he now owns 495-plus runs at 27-plus.