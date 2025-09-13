India women host Australia in 3-match ODI series: Statistical preview

The Indian women's cricket team will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday. The series is not only a chance to finalize strategies ahead of the home World Cup but also an opportunity to avenge last December's 0-3 defeat in Australia. Since then, India have been on a winning streak, sweeping Ireland at home and winning a tri-series in Sri Lanka against South Africa. India and Australia have met 56 times in WODIs. The Aussies have claimed 46 wins compared to India's 10.

Player focus Renuka returns for India Renuka Singh, a key player for India, will be making her international comeback after nearly nine months due to a stress fracture. Chief selector Neetu David stressed on her importance in the team. "Renuka has been a precious player for us. She had niggles and has been out of the game, but is available," she said, as per PTI. Renuka will lead India's three-pronged seam attack with Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy.

Team strategy Australia eye to settle back in Australia, the seven-time world champions, will play their first international since the Women's Ashes in February. Despite this, skipper Tahlia McGrath is confident about their settled core. "We've been pretty lucky with the stability of our squad. It's a good opportunity to try different roles and combinations," she said. Beth Mooney, a consistent performer against India in recent ODIs, remains a major threat in Australia's top order.

Squads Here are the two squads India Women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk). AUS Women squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicole Faltum, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Mandhana Mandhana is closing in on 2,000 WODI runs at home In 105 matches, Smriti Mandhana owns 4,588 runs at 46.34. She has hit 11 tons and 31 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 matches versus Australia Women, Mandhana has amassed 616 runs at 38.50 (100s: 2, 50s: 4). Mandhana is closing in on 2,000 WODI runs on home soil. She owns 1,958 runs at 43.51 with 4 tons and 14 fifties.

Do you know? Harmanpreet Kaur set to feature in her 150th match Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is set to feature in her 150th WODI match. From 149 matches, she owns 4,069 runs at 27.67 (129 innings). She has 7 tons and 19 fifties under her belt. 647 of her runs have come against the Aussies.

AUS Perry, Healy and Mooney are key batters for Australia Ellyse Perry is the 4th-highest scorer for Australia in Women's ODIs with 4,187 runs at 48.68. She has hit 5 tons and 35 fifties. In 27 matches versus India (22 innings), Perry has 722 runs at 40.11. Alyssa Healy is a pivotal figure with 3,198 runs from 115 matches (103 innings) at 34.76 (100s: 5, 50s: 18). In 82 matches, Beth Mooney owns 2,553 runs at 47.27 with three tons and 18 fifties.