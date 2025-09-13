Martin Zubimendi shines as Arsenal blank Nottingham Forest 3-0: Stats

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi had a solid game against Nottingham Forest on Matchday 4 of the Premier League 2-2025-26 season at the Emirates on Saturday. The midfielder, who joined the Gunners from Real Sociedad in the summer, made his presence felt with with two goals in his side's 3-0 demolition of Forest. Fellow new signings Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze shone as well.

Information Points table: A look at Arsenal and Forest's standings Arsenal have moved top of the Premier League 2025-26 standings with three wins and a defeat from 4 matches. This was Arsenal's third clean sheet of the season. Forest are 11th and suffered their 2nd successive defeat after winning and drawing their first two games.

Summary A complete dominance from the Gunners Arsenal dominated the first half and it was more of an one-way traffic. The Gunners missed several early chances before Zubimendi handed them the lead with a sensational volley from the edge of the box. Arsenal scored an early goal in the 2nd half through Gyokeres with Eze assisting him. Zubimendi then scored his 2nd with a towering header (79') from Leandro Trossard's assist.

Stats A look at the match stats Arsenal had an XG of 1.62 compared to Forest's 0.22. Mikel Arteta's men managed 16 attempts with 5 shots on target. Forest had one shot on target from 5 attempts. Both sides hit the woodwork once. Arsenal created three big chances and owned 35 touches in the opposition box. Forest clocked 12 touches in the opposition box.

ARS Key numbers of the Arsenal players Making his 4th Premier League appearance, Zubimendi has 2 goals. Gyokeres, has raced to three Premier League goals from 4 appearances. Eze, who joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in the summer, registered his 24th Premier League assist in what was his 149th appearance. This was his 3rd appearance for Arsenal. Former Brighton winger Trossard made his 32nd Premier League assist, including 25 for Arsenal.

Do you know? Noni Madueke shines for Arsenal As per Squawka, Noni Madueke, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea this summer, provided the most crosses (14) and had the most touches in opp. box (12) against Forest. He also won the most duels (9) and created the most chances (5).